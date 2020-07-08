Piaggio India opens booking of 2020 Vespa Facelift VXL and SXL for 1,000

Piaggio India have started taking pre-booking orders of the upcoming 2020 range of Vespa Facelift VXL and SXL models with 125 cc and 150 cc BS 6 engines. The new models of the two-wheelers are expected to be launched soon in the Indian market.

Customers can now pre-book their choice of new Vespa among the range of models available online, with a booking amount of ₹1,000 through the company’s recently launched Vespa e-commerce platform for a contactless experience.

The new Vespa has a host of features introduced to enhance the riding experience. Vespa VXL and SXL range continues to offer the key differentiations like technologically advanced Monocoque full steel body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours and Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake.

The new range are BS6 compliant with clean emission 3 Valve technology Fuel injection engine that delivers an enticing performance. Keeping in mind performance and efficiency, the new lifestyle scooter range features 5 Spoke Petal design wheels with broad tyres to provide customers with comfortable riding experience. Further, to enhance differentiation, the sophisticated and sleek scooters are now equipped with Crystal Illumination LED headlight, center integrated Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB Mobile charging port, Boot Light and adjustable rear suspension aimed at customising the rider’s comfort.

Commenting on the pre-launch booking for Vespa VXL and SXL, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We will be launching Vespa VXL and SXL Facelifts in the first half of July with the aim to strengthen our customers premium mobility experience further through our most iconic brand Vespa. Vespa continues to rediscover itself with the times and continuously creates the next level of experience retaining its iconic stature, original design and vibrancy. We are sure that our discerning consumer who are looking forward to embracing the differentiation would enjoy our new offering."

The new range of 2020 Vespa Facelifts have already been shipped and will be available across all Vespa dealerships in India.