HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ola S1 Owner Complains Of Software Bug Making E Scooter Reverse At Full Speed

Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed

The Ola S1 owner took to social media to share the incident in which his 65-year-old father was seriously injured. This is the second such incident highlighted by Ola e-scooter customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 10:54 AM
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)

Ola Electric scooters are reportedly throwing up software bugs leading to accidents. After one S1 Pro owner complained about faulty regenerative braking recently, another customer said his electric scooter reversed in full speed leaving his father severely injured. The customer, who shared a post on social media platforms tagging the EV maker and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said the incident took place when his father was parking the S1 scooter at home.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹0.85Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166*Onwards
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999*Onwards
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799*Onwards
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000*Onwards
Check latest offers

Ola Electric has not shared any official response to the complaints so far. 

The complainant, named Pallav Maheshwari said he suspects software bug in the electric scooter led to the incident. He also said a similar incident had happened days after he took delivery of the S1 e-scooter earlier this year. Ola Electric's maintenance team had responded to the complaints and made necessary changes.

 

Earlier this year, another Ola electric scooter owner from Guwahati, had complained about sudden speed surges which led to an accident. The complainant, named Balwant Singh, took to social media platform Twitter to allege about his faulty Ola Electric scooter. He claimed his son, who was injured in the accident, was trying to slow down at a road bump when the scooter accelerated suddenly on its own.

Ola Electric had responded to the complaint, sharing vehicle data to show how the scooter was being driven when the accident took place. “No sudden torque acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer claims," concluded Ola Electric's probe into the incident. Ola Electric has offered all assistance to the owner, whose son has fractured one of his hands, and has multiple stitches on the other. He had to be flown to Mumbai from Guwahati for treatment.

The latest series of complaints about software bugs, malfunction or faulty electric scooters have added to Ola Electric's trouble with bad press. The recent fire incident in one of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters has also put the EV maker at the centre of the EV fire debate. However, the company claims that all such issues are being investigated and addressed to.

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Tata Nexon EV has breached the 2000 sales milestone.
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing
Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada
Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city