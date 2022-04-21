Ola Electric to introduce app lock feature in new MoveOS 2 OTA update

HT Auto
Ola Electric will soon roll out its first major MoveOS 2 OTA software update to include several missing features in its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 10:09 AM
Ola Electric is soon going to roll out its first major OTA updates in its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. Days ahead of the MoveOS 2 updates, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that it is going to add yet another missing feature to its electric scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, shared a video of the Ola app which shows that the app lock feature will be activated once the updates are rolled out.

Aggarwal shared the video on Twitter and said, “We have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2", hinting that the roll out will soon take place. The video, also shared by Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, shows how to activate the app lock feature to lock the electric scooters while not in use. He said, “Everyone who’s been asking about the app lock feature - here’s a sneak peek."

Earlier, Ola Electric revealed that the new software update will activate some of the previously highlighted features missing so far in its electric scooters S1 and. This is be the first major over-the-air (OTA) update for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters after they were launched in August last year. Some of the features that will be added include the bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

Ola Electric has not shared the complete list of features that will be activated in the forthcoming OTA updates. However, Ola Electric customers may have to wait a bit longer to get some of the key features like hill hold control and Hyper Mode. When launched, Ola had highlighted these as key features of its electric scooters which is currently not available among its rivals. Varun Dubey had assured recently that most of these updates will be available before June this year.

 

Ola Electric has emerged as one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers in March, and is currently placed as the second largest after Hero MotoCorp with 9,123 units delivered last month.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 10:09 AM IST
