Ola Electric scooter test ride starts today, but with rider. Check details here

In Delhi, Ola Electric has organised the test rides at Forum (WeWork) in Cyber City, Gurugram. For Kolkata, those interested in taking the test ride needs to go to South City Mall. In Ahmedabad, the test ride has been organised at the Himalaya Mall. For Bengaluru, the test ride location is Prestige Cube Laskar.

For those who will be lucky enough to get a test ride, need to carry certain documents along with them. These include the Order ID of Ola Electric scooter's booking, a valid driving licence and helmet. Ola Electric has also advised customers to reach their respective locations earlier than their slots.

Ola Electric had earlier announced that the new date for purchase window of its electric scooters is December 16, instead of November 1. The company had pushed back new date to book electric scooters after drawing flak from customers for delay in delivery. Ola Electric had opened bookings for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for two days in September. The company claimed it received booking worth more than ₹1,100 crore during that window.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were launched earlier this year. The Ola S1 electric scooter has been priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The S1 electric scooter has a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge. It is available in 10 colour options, and sources power from an 8.5 kW electric motor paired with a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The S1 Pro electric scooter comes with more range of 180 kms on single charge, and has a top speed of 115 kmph.