Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021

Okinawa has a strong hold in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 03:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Okinawa said that its latest sales milestone has been driven by the popular iPraise+ and Praise Pro scooters.

Okinawa announced on Tuesday that it has managed to cross 1 lakh domestic sales of its high-speed and low-speed electric scooter models. The company said that its latest sales milestone has been driven by the popular iPraise+ and Praise Pro scooters which are locally manufactured in India. Nearly 60-70% of its overall sales comprise of these scooters, the company added. 

The company has expanded its operations to nearly over 400 dealerships in India, which also include metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets in the country. 

Previously, Okinawa has announced the launch for the Okinawa Galaxy - a state-of-the-art experience centre in Uttarakhand. Moreover, the company now plans to come up with 50 more Galaxy Stores in India in the coming year.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, remarked of the milestone achievement, " We are glad and appreciative to those who expressed their belief in Okinawa and therefore helped us achieve this milestone." With our dynamic product selection and unique riding experiences, Okinawa has set new milestones in the mass penetration of Electric Two-Wheelers in India since its beginning. We've had only one strategy from the start: raise awareness and debunk all kinds of myths around EVs. We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists, while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of the youth who have a very different approach with two-wheelers. We remain committed in our endeavour to serve our consumers with exciting new launches and curated experiences."

  • First Published Date : 21 Dec 2021, 03:45 PM IST

