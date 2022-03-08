Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details

HT Auto
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 10:30 AM
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has once again teased its upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 on its social media channels. The teaser gives a glimpse at the LED turn signals and the headlight on the 2022 Okhi 90 electric scooter. The turn signals and the headlight sit inside a casing with a hint of chrome outline.

The upcoming high-speed electric scooter from Okinawa is scheduled to launch on March 24 and will come with per-charge range of over 150 kilometres. While Okinawa hasn't shared any further information about the electric vehicle, the model is expected to come with a lithium-ion battery pack and will have a top speed of around 80 kmph.

The scooter has been spotted being tested a number of times on Indian roads wrapped in a camouflage, yet giving away certain design traits even before its official unveiling. Spy shots of Okhi 90 electric scooter show that the vehicle will get a wide front cowl with integrated LED indicators, an LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights, just like what has been teased by the company officially.

With motorcycle-like styling, the product may appeal to style-conscious buyers in particular. Other features on the Okhi 90 will include an LED instrument cluster that will show information such as speed, range, battery charge, etc. The scooter is expected to come with connected technology via an e-sim and a smartphone application. It could come with features like turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle alerts, geo-fencing, e-call, diagnostics, ride behaviour analysis etc.

When launched, the Okinawa Okhi 90 will compete with rivals such as Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming electric scooter. But, expect it to be priced competitively against its rivals.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM IST
