New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch date confirmed

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on August 27. The company has confirmed the details while sharing information on the first ride of the upcoming Classic 350.

With the new-gen update, the Classic 350 will go through some rather heavy updates to the outer design and technology.

The bike has already been spotted on several occasions in the past revealing details on the tweaked exterior design and styling. It will also come based on a new J-platform sourced from the Meteor 350 motorcycle.

At the heart of the motorcycle will sit a 349 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine also borrowed from the Meteor 350. This is supposed to be one of the key changes inside the bike. Apart from a modern engine, the updated Classic 350 will make use of Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation which was also featured on the Meteor for the first time.

The new-gen update will be a huge step up for the Classic 350 considering the number of heavy updates the bike will receive over the model it is set to replace.

Needless to say, the motorcycle will also turn costlier. Expect it to start from somewhere around ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of the Honda H'Ness CB350 and Jawa bikes.

In similar updates, Royal Enfield will also introduce a host of other models in the country including a scrambler-oriented bike - Hunter 350, Scram 350 which will be a derivation of existing Himalayan and a bigger capacity cruiser likely to be named - Shotgun 650.