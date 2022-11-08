HT Auto
New teaser of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 reveals more details of the cruiser

The new teaser of the Super Meteor 650 shows the rear profile. The motorcycle will share its engine and gearbox with the 650 Twins. Super Meteor 650 will sit above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 12:26 PM
Royal Enfield is all set to unveil its flagship cruiser motorcycle for the Indian market at EICMA 2022. The manufacturer is constantly releasing new teasers for the upcoming motorcycle which will be called Super Meteor 650. The previous teaser revealed what the exhaust note of the motorcycle could sound like. The latest teaser shows the rear third-quarter of the motorcycle. This is the clearest view of the Super Meteor 650 that Royal Enfield has showcased. 

The image confirms the name of the motorcycle as “Super Meteor" which can be seen on the side panel. There is a new Royal Enfield badge that will sit on the fuel tank. The motorcycle could be offered in three variants that could be named Astral, Celestial and Interstellar. These names were also teased by Royal Enfield on their social media platforms. 

Also Read : Sid Lal teases exhaust note of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ahead of launch

Another thing that can be seen in the image is a LED tail lamp which is the same one found on the Meteor 350. There are alloy wheels and fat tyres, a tear drop-shaped fuel tank, a fat rear fender and halogen turn indicators a wide handlebar and forward-set foot pegs. The switchgear and the instrument cluster are also borrowed from the Meteor 350. Braking duties are being done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The engine on the Super Meteor 650 would be the same one that is found on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled from the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The manufacturer might retune the engine to support the cruiser characteristics of the Super Meteor 650. Having said that, even in its current state of tune, the engine can cruise at triple-digit speeds effortlessly. 

 

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
