Brand new Royal Enfield motorcycle explodes in flames in Andhra Pradesh

A Royal Enfield motorcycle has reportedly caught fire and exploded in flames in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 12:30 PM
Local media has reported that the reason why motorcycle caught fire is yet unknown. (Screengrab/Twitter User: @AlluHarish17)
Local media has reported that the reason why motorcycle caught fire is yet unknown.

Soon after the Ola Electric S1 fire incident, a Royal Enfield motorcycle suddenly caught fire and exploded in flames in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. A video of the incident has also gone viral on Twitter which has been uploaded by the user @AlluHarish17. The video clearly shows the motorcycle blasting up in a huge fireball, but thankfully no damage or loss of lives were reported.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield sales up 2% in March)

It is also reported that Ravichandra, the owner of the motorcycle, rode the bike from Mysuru (about 387 km away) to reach the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Manda. Ravichandra rode the motorcycle all the way to the temple without taking any stops and the motorcycle caught fire soon after being parked as the owner entered the temple. The fire was later doused off as the nearby people poured water on the motorcycle, however, the bike was found completely damaged. Local media has said that the reason why motorcycle caught fire is yet unknown. And an official statement from the company is yet to come out.

Needless to say, it is quite a rare incident when an ICE-powered two-wheeler has caught fire. And of course it can't be directly linked to the electric scooters - Ola S1 and the Pure EV that got burnt to the ground in the last few weeks.

(Also Read: Centre orders probe into EV fire incidents after Ola S1 Pro catches fire)

If reports are true, it is indeed concerning to see how a brand new motorcycle can catch fire like that. More details on the same expected to follow in the future. 

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield India Royal Enfield fire Royal Enfield Bullet
