New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental Gt 650 With Alloy Wheels Revealed

New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed

After a long wait, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The motorcycles have been unveiled in Europe and are expected to make their way to India as well. The brand is calling the new version as “blacked-out" variants. Apart from the new colourways, the motorcycles are equipped with new features and alloy wheels as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 17:07 PM
Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with new features, alloy wheels and colourways. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/royalenfieldeurope)
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 17:07 PM IST
