Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge 125 scooter with connected technology and new colour options. The new Maestro Edge has been priced at ₹72,250 for the Drum variant, ₹76,500 for the Disc variant and ₹79,750 for the Connected variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets the first-in-segment projector LED Headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect and new sharper design features.

(Also Read: Glamour Xtec to Ntorq 125: Most affordable two-wheelers with turn-by-turn Nav)

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are witnessing an increasing demand for our scooters recently and with the new Maestro Edge 125 we expect this trend to continue. With its first-in-segment features and new design, this scooter will definitely resonate with the youth across the country."

On the outside, the new Maestro Edge 125 benefits from a host of new design elements such as a completely new sharper looking headlamp, new sporty dual tone stripe pattern, masked winkers and new prismatic colors.

The newly introduced connected variant of Maestro Edge 125 comes in Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple options. While the Drum variant comes in four colours - Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black. Pearl Silver White and Matt Techno Blue, the Disc gets six colour options - Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black. Pearl Silver White, Matt Techno Blue, Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp aims beyond 2Ws; focussing on electric mobility and premium models)

At the core of the scooter sits a 124.6cc BS 6-compliant Programmed Fuel Inject engine with Hero's ‘XSens Technology’. This engine is capable of delivering a power output of 9bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque output at 5500 rpm.