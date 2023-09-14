HT Auto
MotoGP Bharat: First batch of race bikes land in India; arrive at BIC

The first batch of race motorcycles have landed in India and reached the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the maiden Indian MotoGP race. MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22-24 and will see the premier-class motorsport championship arriving in India amidst much fanfare.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
14 Sep 2023, 22:11 PM
The first batch of superbikes, engines, tyres, and safety barriers landed in Delhi via air freight and were transported to BIC
The first batch of superbikes, engines, tyres, and safety barriers landed in Delhi via air freight and were transported to BIC

The countdown has begun for the first-ever MotoGP race in India, and the first batch of superbikes, engines, tyres, and safety barriers landed in Delhi via air freight and were transported to the circuit. MotoGP Bharat will see nearly 40 teams participating with 80 riders across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP categories. The race track has seen extensive upgrades for the imminent arrival of the two-wheeled championship.

MotoGP Bharat is scheduled between September 22-24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC)
Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sandill, Racing Director - FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP, said, “The arrival of equipment has added to the excitement of the race. Most of the bikes for the event landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot."

Top manufacturers including Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia, Honda, and KTM are engine suppliers in MotoGP with a total of 10 teams and 22 riders on the grid. MotoGP Bharat will see the world’s top racers right from defending champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha, Brad Binder of KTM to Marc Marquez of Honda on the race track. MotoGP Bharat will also be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed online on JioCinema in India.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 22:11 PM IST
