First MotoGP India Grand Prix ticket presented to UP CM Yogi Adityanath; sales begin today

The first ticket for the upcoming MotoGP Indian Grand Prix was presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as ticket sales opened today for pre-registered users. The premier class championship comes to India for the first time and will be held between September 22-24 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Grand Prix of Bharat, as it is officially known, is the first major global motorsport event to be held in India after a decade.

| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 13:09 PM
Fairstreet Sports, the India organisers of Bharat GP present the first ticket to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
The arrival of MotoGP in India marks a momentous milestone not only for fans of the championship but for Indian motorsports as well. The event will see nearly all major two-wheeler manufacturers in participation, most of which already have a presence in India. This includes Honda, Aprilia, KTM, Yamaha, and Ducati. The Bharat GP will host a MotoE race along with MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, becoming the first venue to do so outside of Europe.

Presenting the first ticket to Yogi Adityanath, Fairstreet Sports, the India organisers of Bharat GP posted on social media, “We are truly honoured to present the first ticket of the MotoGP Bharat inaugural race (22nd-24th September 2023) to the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, an esteemed leader who has been instrumental in promoting and supporting sporting events in our great state. It is due to their unwavering belief in the importance and sustenance of sports, that the state of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing remarkable growth in this arena. His Honourable CM heralds a new wave which blends in cultures and showcases our vibrant culture and hospitality to the world."

Users who pre-registered to book tickets will be able to do so from June 23, 2023, as an early bird move, while general ticket sales for Bharat GP will commence from June 24 onwards. Ticket prices begin from 800 onwards and will increase depending on the locations across the track. The India Grand Prix tickets are exclusively available on Bookmyshow.com.

