MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix ticket registrations open in India; sales to begin soon

The first-ever MotoGP championship round is all set to take place in India and the ticket registrations have been finally opened. FairStreet Sports, the promoters of the Indian Grand Prix, has partnered with BookMyShow and will begin ticket sales soon. The maiden MotoGP Bharat GP will take place between September 22-24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and tickets can be purchased online exclusively on the BookMyShow website or app.

Prices for the tickets have not been announced yet but reports suggest that prices will start from as low as ₹800, going up to ₹1.5 lakh. However, prices will for Bharat GP will vary depending on the seats, accessibility and more. The Bharat GP is the first major global motorsport event to be held in India since Formula 1 came to India in 2011. To give you perspective, ticket prices for F1 Indian Grand Prix began from as low as ₹1,500.

Commenting on ticket registrations opening up, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, said, “We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much-awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience. Together, we are committed to create an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement."

Speaking on the association, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said, “We are glad to be able to begin this strategic partnership with MotoGP Bharat and start our journey together as the official and exclusive ticketing partner for the debut edition of the superbike Grand Prix in India. We are excited about using our technological know-how effectively for our wide, loyal, digitally savvy consumer base to deliver an impeccable and seamless experience for Indian fans who are avid bike lovers, across the MotoGP Bharat journey with ticketing being the first step in this momentous ride for motorsport fans across the country."

Showing his support for the event, Akbar Ebrahim, President - FMSCI, said "The FMSCI would like to congratulate Fairstreet Sports, Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship) & the FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport ) for concluding the agreement to run a round of the FIM World MotoGP Championship in India in September 2023. The FMSCI would also like to wish Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd the very best for the opening of the ticket registrations for the event and wish them all success."

The announcement comes just days after MotoGP officials from Dorna completed an advanced recce at the BIC for various technical aspects, broadcast setup facilities and assess various other essential requirements. The premier-class championship’s arrival in India has been a highly-awaited one and will certainly keep the enthusiasts happy.

