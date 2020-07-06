Misano Edition of 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR, Tuono RR 1100 launched in the US

Aprilia has revealed the Misano Edition of the 2020 RSV4 1000 RR and Tuono RR 1100 motorcycles. The new special edition bikes feature a commemorative race-inspired livery on the outside along with some minor performance oriented upgrades.

The Misano Edition is a tribute to the Aprilia’s first Grand Prix win in the 250 cc category in 1987. Apart from the race-inspired livery, the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Edition bikes also benefit from a carbon-fibre front fender along with a lithium-ion battery. This has been introduce to trim down the overall weight by a few kilograms.

The company revealed the Misano Edition of the bikes recently at the Buttonwillow Raceway in California. The bikes will be sold only in the US, limited to just 100 units each.

From the technical point of view, both the bike are derived from the RSV4 and Tuono Factory editions. They get the latest iteration of the 65-degree V4 1,100 cc engine. On the RSV4, this engine - with Akrapovič exhaust system - is known to deliver 217 PS at 13,000 rpm, while on the Tuono the power is a little lesser at 175 PS at 11,000 rpm. The transmission on both the bikes is a 6-speed unit.

2020 Tuono RR 1100 Misano Edition

The bikes come with top-of-the-game components such as the Öhlins suspension units (front/rear) and twin Brembo 330 mm front discs with M50 calipers. The electronics package is blessed with the company’s most advanced electronics suite currently in production .

While the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR Misano Edition has been priced at USD 17,999 ( ₹13,44,391), the Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Edition retails at USD 15,999 ( ₹11,95,006). The company has already commenced dispatching the bikes to the US dealerships.