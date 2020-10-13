Mean looking Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO breaks cover

Ducati has recently revealed a brand new variant in its popular Scrambler 1100 range of motorcycles. The new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO model is set to be the entry-level model in its 1100 range.

On the outside, the new 1100 Dark PRO gets the same basic design as found on the 1100 range, albeit, it sports a matt black exterior paint scheme with natural anodized aluminium parts, as well as classic style rearview mirrors. Save for these tweaks, rest of the details remain the same.

(Also Read: Ultra-exotic Ducati Superleggera V4 delivered to first customer)

As found on rest of the 1100 range, the 'Dark PRO' model comes with 1,079 cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that's known to produce 84.48 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. The engine comes linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features inside the bike's electronics package includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC), ABS Cornering, and three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City). The suspension set up on the bike includes Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock which does duties at the rear.

The new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is currently only available for the European market, and its India launch plans aren't confirmed yet.

(Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster 821 render leak leaves nothing to the imagination)

The Indian subsidiary of the iconic Italian bike maker has also launched the regular Scrambler 1100 Pro and Pro Sport in the country. The Scrambler 1100 Pro costs at ₹11.95 lakh and the higher-spec Scrambler 1100 'Sport Pro' is priced at ₹13.74 lakh. (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the second new BS 6-compliant motorcycle from Ducati India after the launch of Panigale V2 in August'20.