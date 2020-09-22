Ducati rides in Scrambler 1100 Pro in India at 11.95 lakh

Ducati on Tuesday launched the Scrambler 1100 Pro in the Indian market at ₹11.95 lakh. The higher Scrambler 1100 'Sport Pro' is priced at ₹13.74 lakh.

This is the second new BS 6-compliant motorcycle from the iconic Italian bike maker after the Panigale V2 which was introduced back in August.

The Scrambler 1100 Pro made its global debut earlier this year. It is basically an update to the Scrambler 1100 BS 4 which retailed in the Indian market previously. On the outside, it has been updated with a new set of graphics, along with some subtle design changes here and there. It has been given a new two-tone colour scheme called 'Ocean Drive'.

The 2020 Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a new paint livery, a dual tail-pipe which comes fitted on the right side, along with that there’s also a new number plate holder. The retro appeal on the new Scrambler is highlighted by the black metal 'X' over its headlamp, as previously found on the outgoing model.

Coming over to the mechanicals, the bike now gets a new BS 6-compliant, 1,079 cc L-twin engine which delivers 83.5 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm at 4,750 rpm. This powertrain comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a slew of modern rider aids and safety features including traction control, cornering ABS along with three riding modes - Active, City and Journey.

The suspension set up on the bike includes Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock at the back. The 'Sport Pro' variant which comes dipped in a new matte black colour scheme and comes loaded with higher spec Ohlins suspension, lower handlebar featuring cafe racer style bar-end mirrors.

