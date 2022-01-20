HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs

LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs

LML Electric is looking at making the most of the facility that was previously manufacturing Harley Davidson products for India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

LML Electric on Thursday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto and will use its facility in Haryana's Bawal as its hub to manufacture electric scooters. Kanpur-based LML had announced its return to the Indian two-wheeler space and is looking at playing a big role in the rapidly rising adoption of battery-powered scooters here.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹ 10.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob
1868 cc
₹ 15.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
1868 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The partnership with Saera Electric Auto is crucial on two main fronts for LML Electric. Firstly, Saera Electric Auto was formerly manufacturing products for Harley Davidson brand in India before the American giant packed bags and shipped out. The second is that LML Electric aims to build a future-ready facility and make the most of Saera's technology and processes already in place.

The Bawal facility is spread across 2,17,800 square feet and has a capacity of rolling out 18,000 units per month. LML, through it, wants to be a completely ‘Made in India’ company by 2025. “We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over," said Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML in a press statement. "We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and re-imagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards."

LML was incorporated in 1979 and its products were a common sight on Indian roads for several years before fading away. But with the advent of electric mobility in the country, LML is now looking at a rebirth.

The scope for electric two-wheelers in the country is enormous even if there are several established as well as new players looking to fight it out for every inch. Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ather Energy have emerged as some of the power players but Ola Electric has also made some very big moves in recent times.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM IST
TAGS: LML LML Electric Harley Davidson Electric scooter EV Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
CESL aims to deploy 5580 electric buses across India
CESL aims to deploy 5580 electric buses across India
LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs
LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs
Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India
Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city