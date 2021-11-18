Live Launch: Suzuki's new electric scooter launch, features, range, specs

Live Launch: Suzuki's new electric scooter launch, features, range, specs1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 02:23 PM IST
Suzuki will be rolling out a new scooter in the market today. It is likely to be an electric scooter.
What is Suzuki Motorcycle India launching today?
- Suzuki will be launching its new scooter in the Indian market today (November 18). The new scooter from the Japanese auto giant is most likely to be an electric scooter. Though details are yet not officially confirmed by the company.
- Suzuki Motorcycle India has also recently rolled out a teaser clip of its upcoming scooter.
Similar Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron₹ 29,900* Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross₹ 35,700* Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge₹ 38,700* Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra₹ 40,700* Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev₹ 59,900* Onwards
As per the details revealed in the video, the scooter will receive a range of new and modern features. Check the teaser clip below:
- As per the new teaser, Suzuki's upcoming scooter will feature a very sporty exterior design. From the looks of it, the scooter gets a sport-scooter-oriented body profile. There is an apron placed front headlamp, blinker set on the handlebar assembly, and twin triangular taillights.
- As per the details available, the new scooter will also feature a fully digital instrument console. Whether or not it receives Bluetooth pairing will be announced in the later stage. But it is most likely to receive the same.
- The upcoming Suzuki scooter features a dual-tone exterior paint theme. One of the options will sport a dark base theme complemented by a light neon yellow-ish hue over the body panels.