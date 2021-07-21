KTM RC 8C limited to just 100 units worldwide breaks cover

KTM has unveiled the limited-edition RC 8C sportsbike for the world market. The motorcycle is limited to just 100 units and has been developed specifically for track use only.

The motorcycle is housed around a bespoke steel tubular chassis and draws power from the 890 Duke R sourced engine. It is an 889cc, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine that is responsible for developing 126bhp of power.

Needless to say, the new KTM 8C will be a very close reflection of the company's race bike and the icing on the top - the company claims that it doesn't need a specialist race team to maintain the motorcycle. The bike is completely hand-built and is powered by a high-torque production engine.

(Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure available with massive discount for limited time)

It sports KTM RC16-inspired carbon Kevlar-reinforced GRP bodywork. Apart from adding to its razor sharp looks, the aerodynamic winglets contributes to added downforce and grip on racing tarmac.

Some other key exterior updates on the model include its full-fairing design, clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, and an Akrapovic exhaust system. It gets a five-inch TFT display with the integrated data recording. The AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard on the motorcycle comes with data logger and gets an integrated GPS function.

(Also Read: Meet the Limited-edition KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica that costs ₹23 lakh)

Other key highlights of the bike include its quick-release tank and body panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, and Pirelli SC1 race slick tyres.

The suspension kit on the bike includes 43mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge front forks that are complemented with a WP APEX PRO 7746 rear mono-shock. For braking, it uses twin 290mm discs with Brembo Stylema callipers at the front and a single 230mm rotor with a Brembo two-piston calliper at the rear.