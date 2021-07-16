Bajaj Auto has announced a special discount price of ₹2,30,000 on the KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle. Under the latest discount, the price of the motorcycle has been slashed by ₹25,000. The new special promotional price is applicable from July 14th till August 31st.

Bajaj Auto hopes boost sales of its 250 Adventure motorcycle under the new offer. "With the special, limited period promotional price, we are confident that the KTM 250 Adventure will attract a lot of interest from adventure enthusiasts and encourage a faster upgrade to this segment," Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto.

The KTM 250 Adventure sources power from a 248 cc state-of-the-art DOHC four-valve single cylinder liquid cooled engine and packs a slew of class-leading features that makes it one of the most well kitted motorcycles of the segment. The engine is known to push out 30 PS maximum power and 24 Nm of torque and gets Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC).

“The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment," said Narang.

The motorcycle comes kitted with a set of WP APEX suspension. It also packs the state-of-the-art ABS system by Bosch that can be engaged via a button on the dashboard.

The bike is available for purchase in Electronic Orange and Matte Black Metallic colour options. It can be purchased across all the authorised KTM dealerships in the country.