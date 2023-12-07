Aprilia RS 457 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Piaggio India is all-set to launch Aprilia's RS 457 tomorrow in the Indian market. The RS 457 is one of the much-awaited motorcycles for 2023. It will be competing against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390 , TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.

The RS 457 uses a new 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium frame with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Disc brakes perform braking duties at both ends and there is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

If you have seen the Aprilia RS 660 then you will be able to recognize the RS 457 immediately. It has the same headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamp design. Being a sport bike, the RS 457 comes with a full fairing, a set of clip-ons and rear-set foot pegs. The motorcycle does look quite premium and has a good road presence. Moreover, the exclusivity factor will also play a key role in turning heads on the roads.

In terms of features, the RS 457 comes with a 5-inch coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information to the rider. There is ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control and three riding modes as well.

The motorcycle has been designed and developed in Italy. Despite being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India, the motorcycle will be positioned on the higher side because it is a premium product. We are expecting a price of around ₹4 lakh ex-showroom. In India, the RS 457 will be sold exclusively through the premium Motoplex dealerships.

