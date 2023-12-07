HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rs 457 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

Aprilia RS 457 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Piaggio India is all-set to launch Aprilia's RS 457 tomorrow in the Indian market. The RS 457 is one of the much-awaited motorcycles for 2023. It will be competing against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 12:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aprilia RS 457
The design of Aprilia RS 457 is very similar to the RS 660.
Aprilia RS 457
The design of Aprilia RS 457 is very similar to the RS 660.

The RS 457 uses a new 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium frame with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Disc brakes perform braking duties at both ends and there is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

If you have seen the Aprilia RS 660 then you will be able to recognize the RS 457 immediately. It has the same headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamp design. Being a sport bike, the RS 457 comes with a full fairing, a set of clip-ons and rear-set foot pegs. The motorcycle does look quite premium and has a good road presence. Moreover, the exclusivity factor will also play a key role in turning heads on the roads.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 125
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aprilia RS 457
₹ 4 - 5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Aprilia Rs 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 660
₹ 13.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 90,741 - 1.02 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of features, the RS 457 comes with a 5-inch coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information to the rider. There is ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control and three riding modes as well.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December. Check details

The motorcycle has been designed and developed in Italy. Despite being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India, the motorcycle will be positioned on the higher side because it is a premium product. We are expecting a price of around 4 lakh ex-showroom. In India, the RS 457 will be sold exclusively through the premium Motoplex dealerships.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: RS 660 Aprilia Aprilia India RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 India Bike Week India Bike Week 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.