Jawa crosses 50,000 motorcycle sales in India

Classic Legends on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 50,000 units of Jawa Motorcycles in the Indian market. It revealed that the latest sales milestone has been attained in an effective 12 months of full operations. The company says that the latest sales milestone only hints towards a healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country.

As per the Jawa, the latest sales milestone is a huge feat considering that the business faced major restrictions during the lockdown period with nearly zero inventories due to the waiting period the brand commands. Classic Legends claims that it is continuously working towards the expansion of business in terms of both production capacity as well as dealership footprint in order to cater to the rising demand of the Jawa bikes.

“As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends.

The company says that its bikes is enjoying an upsurge in the international market. It has also started exporting motorcycles to Nepal and Europe.

Jawa currently has three bikes in its portfolio including - the Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak. The company has also recently announced the delivery of 2,000 Peraks during the few festive days of October 2020.



