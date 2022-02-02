HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA

Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted two-wheeler sales in India very hard as it generally affected the rural market.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 12:17 PM
Two-wheeler sales have been recovering from the Covid gloom in the last couple of months owing to reviving economy. (HT_PRINT)
Two-wheeler sales have been recovering from the Covid gloom in the last couple of months owing to reviving economy. (HT_PRINT)

The Indian two-wheeler market is likely to see a revival in sales in the coming months, owing to several factors, forecasts research agency ICRA. It points to the contributing factors that include easing supply chain constraints and spillover impact from positive announcements on infrastructure spending and agri-initiatives in the union budget 2022.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Ct100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct100
102 cc
₹ 40,730 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Flash
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp sells 3.8 lakh two-wheelers in January 2022)

Speaking about the Indian two-wheeler industry's sales volume last month, Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA has said that January 2022 saw the two-wheeler industry post a 14 per cent sequential growth in the domestic wholesale volumes, as per data released by six major OEMs. However, sales of motorcycles and scooters were 21 per cent lower on a YoY basis, highlighting the adverse impact of price hikes, fuel inflation, and omicron related concerns on consumer sentiments. He also said that the supply chain issues in premium motorcycle production also persisted.

“The reinstatement of localised restrictions, to contain the third wave of pandemic, constrained retail sales and led to an 11 per cent sequential (14% YoY) fall in volumes, to 10.2 lakh units. Nonetheless, the industry is cautiously optimistic about recovery in coming months, with easing supply chain constraints and spillover impact from positive announcements on infrastructure spends and agri-initiatives in the budget," he further added.

The Indian two-wheeler market has been witnessing a slow but steady revival since the severe pandemic impact hit it. While the segment didn't witness a strong impact during the first wave of the pandemic, it was the second wave that impacted two-wheeler sales hard. The rural region of the country was impacted heavily due to the second wave that resulted in a massive disruption in demand for two-wheelers, where the rural markets contribute a large chunk.

However, with the slow but steady revival, India's domestic electric two-wheeler sales continued to have a strong bounce back in the FY2022, posting a five-time YoY growth at 1.49 lakh unit sales. Even the electric two-wheelers too have been posting strong growth.

In January 2022, high-speed electric two-wheelers recorded an 11 per cent MoM growth with 27,563 unit sales, which was the highest monthly sales in this financial year, claims ICRA. It also says that the battery swapping technology and interoperability standards announced in the budget 2022, could be game-changers for faster EV adoption in the medium term.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: motorcycle sales scooter sales two-wheelers electric motorcycle electric scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city