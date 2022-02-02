Hero MotoCorp sells 3.8 lakh two-wheelers in January 2022

Hero MotoCorp January'22 sales saw a significant dip for which the company has blamed the third wave of pandemic. Hero said it has accelerated its growth in the international markets.

Hero MotoCorp has recently shared its January 2022 sales figures. The company announced that it has managed to sell 380,476 units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2022. Last month's sales recorded a significant dip against the corresponding month a year ago when the company managed to sell 4,85,889 units.

Needless to say, this was a huge enough drop even for India's largest two-wheeler maker.

Commenting on the significant drop in sales, the company said, “The third wave of the pandemic, subsequent staggered state-wise lockdowns, and restricted movement impacted the overall sales volume of the month."

In the overall 3,80,476 units sold last month, motorcycles accounted for 3,57,845 units, while scooters accounted for 22,631 units. The domestic market sale for Hero stood at 3,58,660 units last month which was previously at 4,67,776 units in January 2021, the exports, on the flip side, increased to 21,816 units which were previously 18,113 units in the corresponding period of 2021.

In terms of Year-to-Date (YTD) sales, Hero sold 41,35,742 units in FY 2021-22, out of this 38,63,590 comprise motorcycle units, while 2,72,152 include scooter units.

The company conveyed that it has accelerated its growth in the international markets. “Hero MotoCorp has also accelerated its global expansion plans by further strengthening its presence in Central America. During the month, the company expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in San Salvador the capital city of El Salvador," it said in a press note sent recently.

