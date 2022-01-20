HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V

Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V has been priced at 130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi).Hero has resumed bookings of the Xpulse 200 4V.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 05:07 PM
Hero has resumed bookings of the Xpulse 200 4V.
Hero has resumed bookings of the Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday announced that it has commenced online bookings for the second batch of its much popular XPulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle. The company informed that it started accepting bookings after the first lot was fully sold out.

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V has been priced at 130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), and is available for order at the company's official online sales platform – eSHOP.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹ 94,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It can be booked at a token amount of 10,000.

(Also Read: Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a newly updated, BS 6-compliant 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled engine. This unit has been rated to produce a maximum power output of 19.1 PS at at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500rpm. 

“The 4 Valve oil cooled engine not only provides superior power across the mid and top-end speed range but also offers stress free engine performance even at high-speeds," the compay claims for its new 4V technology on the Xpluse 200's powertrain. The Splendor maker has also updated cooling system technology on the motorcycle for an even better heat management using a 7 fin oil cooler. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker)

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero XPulse 200 has always known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelming positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4 Valve has received from our customers. The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country."

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 04:48 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse 200 4v Xpulse 200 4v
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city