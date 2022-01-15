HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker

Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker

Hero MotoCorp is an early investor in Ather Energy and has been part of its growth story since 2016. The company is also exploring collaborations with Ather Energy in various spheres, such as charging infrastructure, technology and sourcing.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 09:21 AM
Hero MotoCorp to invest another ₹420 crore in Ather Energy.
Hero MotoCorp to invest another ₹420 crore in Ather Energy.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has decided to raise its stake in EV startup Ather Energy, which produces electric scooters in the country. The company has decided to infuse another 420-crore investment in the Hosur-based electric vehicle manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp made the announcement on Friday, saying the investment will be made in two phases.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Flash
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima La
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima Li
₹ 1,350 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

At the time of the announcement, Hero MotoCorp's share in Ather Energy stood at 34.8 per cent. It is set to go up after fresh investments. However, the exact share will only be known after completion of the capital raising round by Ather.

Currently, Ather Energy is one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. It sells electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus in the country. It also plans to come up with new products to rival Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro in near future.

Swadesh Srivastava, Head of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Business Unit, said, “In keeping with our vision 'Be the Future of Mobility', we are working on a variety of emerging mobility solutions. We were one of the early investors in Ather Energy and have continued to expand our association over the years. We are excited to see the growth of Ather Energy in recent years."

 

Hero MotoCorp is one of the first investors Ather Energy roped in before it entered the EV race in India. Since 2016, Hero MotoCorp has been backing the EV startup and now is exploring collaborations with Ather Energy in charging infrastructure, technology and sourcing.

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to unveil its first electric vehicle in March this year. The vehicle is being developed at its R&D set-up – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Tech Center Germany (TGG) near Munich – and will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Through its investments and partnerships with external partners like Ather Energy and Gogoro Inc, Hero MotoCorp is also working towards building the entire EV ecosystem – from products to technology, to sales, service, customer care, operations, and innovation, the company noted.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Ather Ather Energy Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids
Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids
Six airbags for all Indian cars soon: The what and why of big safety move
Six airbags for all Indian cars soon: The what and why of big safety move
Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under country's $2.4 billion battery scheme
Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under country's $2.4 billion battery scheme
After Harrier, Nexon and Altroz, Tata Motors to launch Dark Edition of Safari
After Harrier, Nexon and Altroz, Tata Motors to launch Dark Edition of Safari
Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker
Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city