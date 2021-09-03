India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover with updated suspension, colours

Honda has updated its CB500X adventure touring motorcycle with new cosmetic and mechanical changes for 2022. With the yearly update, the bike now gets a new suspension setup, updated colour palette and graphics, redesigned front wheel, lighter radiator, and a more powerful LED headlight.

There is no change on the motorcycle's digital instrument cluster that comes with Shift Up and Gear Position function.

The bike has been introduced in two colour options - Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green (new for 2022).

For 2022, Honda's new adventure tourer has gained a preload-adjustable Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down front fork which is backed up by a preload-adjustable mono-shock. Honda has also revised settings on the rear monoshock for improved suspension performance. The bike gets 135mm axle travel on either end.

Apart from the newly tweaked suspension, the bike has also gained an updated braking setup. The speed shredding tasks are now performed by dual 296mm wave-pattern discs at the front, which replace the previous single 310mm wave-pattern disc. The brakes are also offered with a safety net of dual-channel ABS. Other major updates on the bike include the use of lightweight wheels with new thinner spokes and a redesigned swingarm.

The powertrain has been retained as the bike continues along with its 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 46.9bhp of power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission is a six-speed gearbox.

Following its international debut, expect the updated Honda CB500X to be launched in India by late-2021.

In India, the company has recently rolled out the pricing of the CB200X bike. The same will also start arriving on the dealerships by mid-September. And deliveries are also expected to commence soon.