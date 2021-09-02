Honda 2Wheelers India delivers Karnataka’s 100th Africa Twin in Bengaluru

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced on Thursday that it has sold over 300 units of its new Africa Twin in the country, out of which 100 units have already been delivered in the state of Karnataka. The 100th unit of the Africa Twin was delivered recently from the

Bigwing Topline in Bengaluru.

The company says its new Africa Twin is the ‘preferred choice’ of Adventure enthusiasts in India. Honda initiated the deliveries of the new Africa Twin earlier this year in February.

Speaking on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Thank you Karnataka for your love and demonstration of the #TrueAdventure spirit. The Milestone 100th Africa Twin delivered in Karnataka is a testimony to the motorcycle’s huge success in the state. I would also like to congratulate BigWing Topline Bengaluru for their distinguished efforts in serving the adventurous Africa Twin Tribe."

Honda's new Africa Twin Adventure Sports is sold through the company's premium BigWing Topline outlets which are available across various Indian cities - Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Indore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The bike comes with a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine responsible for delivering 73Kw of power, backed up by 103 Nm of torque on offer. For transmission, the bike uses a six-speed manual or a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit.

The updated model gets Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay as well as Bluetooth connectivity. (More details on Honda's flagship tourer here)