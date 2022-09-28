HT Auto
Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen don new colours in India, price unchanged

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 to come in Ceramic White, while the Svartpilen 250 will come in Black Blue Moonshine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 18:03 PM
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 shares the same engine as Vitpilen 250.
Husqvarna, part of Bajaj Auto’s Probiking business unit, announced on Wednesday that the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 motorcycles had been refreshed with new colour themes. The two models now come available in two new colour options, but their pricing remains the same as before, claims the motorcycle manufacturer. The Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 are available at a price of 219,251 and 219,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Bookings for the motorcycles are already open, stated Husqvarna.

The motorcycle brand has said that the Husqvarna Vitpilen ‘White Arrow’ now sports a matte-finish ceramic white colour, which is complemented by glossy, dark silver metallic seat cowls. On the other hand, the Svartpilen ‘Black Arrow’ now comes with a black-blue colour in a matte finish, complemented by beige grey seat cowls.

While the new colours come adding more sportiness to the premium quarter-litre motorcycles, the design remains the same. Powertrain too remains the same for both the motorcycles.

Speaking about the power mill of the two motorcycles, the 250 cc motorcycles come featuring a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine. The engine is claimed to provide punchy torque through superior refinement. Other design elements of these two 250 cc motorcycles include compact chassis design, WP suspension, fully digital instrument cluster and a chunky overall appearance.

Both the Scandinevian motorcycles come as high-performance machines. The Vitpilen 250 has a sportier design, clip-on handlebars, and a front lean riding position. The Svartpilen 250, on the other hand, has a more rugged design and upright stance. It comes with dual-purpose tyres and can take both on- and off-road journeys. Both the motorcycle sport a minimalist approach when it comes to design language.

Speaking about the introduction of new colour options, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said that the Husqvarna range of motorcycles has a unique position in the premium motorcycle segment, thanks to the clever integration of superior performance with a unique and minimalistic Swedish design language. "The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style, and those who don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. The new colourways accentuate this design philosophy," he further added.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
