Husqvarna Vektorr may hit production soon, share similarities with Bajaj Chetak

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is being jointly developed by the Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer and Bajaj Auto in India.

Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer Husqvarna is working on a new electric scooters called Vektorr. The e-scooter, which was recently showcased in its concept version, has been spotted testing on Indian roads, as well as in Europe in recent times hinting that it may soon hit production lines.

Husqvarna Vektorr is being developed jointly with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj will be using its facility to produce the electric scooter from Husqvarna. Bajaj already produces its own Vespa-style electric scooter known as the Bajaj Chetak. It is likely that the Vektorr will share a lot of common features and technicalities with the Chetak.

The Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles. The electric scooter is especially aimed at the urban commuters who require a personal transport in an efficient, compact and elegant package.

The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept follows a similar design scheme that retains much of the company's signature look, but takes it a step ahead towards modernity. It is expected to come with features such as a fully digital instrument panel, and full-LED lighting.

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a top speed of 45 kmph (28 mph). This will help the Swedish manufacturer to keep it legal as a moped-class vehicle which will mean most riders won't need any driving license to use it. The electric scooter is also likely to get a range of up to 95 kms on a single charge due to its low speed output.

There's no word on power yet, but the Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a 2-3kW motor. That's the typical power level found in other electric scooters with similar performance levels.

