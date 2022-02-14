Husqvarna Vektorr may hit production soon, share similarities with Bajaj Chetak

HT Auto
Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is being jointly developed by the Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer and Bajaj Auto in India.
14 Feb 2022
Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter will produced at Bajaj Auto's facility in India, and may share a lot of similarities with Bajaj's electric Chetak.
Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter will produced at Bajaj Auto's facility in India, and may share a lot of similarities with Bajaj's electric Chetak.

Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer Husqvarna is working on a new electric scooters called Vektorr. The e-scooter, which was recently showcased in its concept version, has been spotted testing on Indian roads, as well as in Europe in recent times hinting that it may soon hit production lines.

Husqvarna Vektorr is being developed jointly with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj will be using its facility to produce the electric scooter from Husqvarna. Bajaj already produces its own Vespa-style electric scooter known as the Bajaj Chetak. It is likely that the Vektorr will share a lot of common features and technicalities with the Chetak.

The Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles. The electric scooter is especially aimed at the urban commuters who require a personal transport in an efficient, compact and elegant package.

The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept follows a similar design scheme that retains much of the company's signature look, but takes it a step ahead towards modernity. It is expected to come with features such as a fully digital instrument panel, and full-LED lighting.

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a top speed of 45 kmph (28 mph). This will help the Swedish manufacturer to keep it legal as a moped-class vehicle which will mean most riders won't need any driving license to use it. The electric scooter is also likely to get a range of up to 95 kms on a single charge due to its low speed output.

There's no word on power yet, but the Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a 2-3kW motor. That's the typical power level found in other electric scooters with similar performance levels.

14 Feb 2022
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner

