Honda's new ADV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will announce the launch of the new ADV on August 19th (Thursday). The new motorcycle will come based on the Hornet 2.0's architecture and platform but will feature a more off-road dominant stance. While the official nameplate of the new ADV is yet to be confirmed, reports say that it will be named 'NX200'.

Honda has rolled out a few teaser videos of the motorcycle in the past, revealing bits and pieces of information on the upcoming bike. The new ADV will be based on the Hornet 2.0's engine and platform. There will be a 184 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain will develop 17 hp of maximum power, backed by 16 Nm of torque. The engine will be married to a 5-speed gearbox.

As revealed in the teaser video rollouts, the bike will feature a mid-sized black-tinted windscreen that will sit atop its Hornet-inspired front headlamp. Other key highlights on the upcoming ADV include rugged-looking knuckle guards with blinkers, a wide handlebar, and LED lighting all around. It is also likely to feature Upside-Down front forks which will be backed up with a single mono-shock unit at the rear.

Price Expectation:

Honda will be targeting a very unique customer base with the new ADV. The bike will not have any direct rival in the entry ADV motorcycle space and will cost somewhere around ₹1.50 - ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the bike will come out to be costlier than the Hero Xpulse 200 range, but more affordable than the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle.

More details on the upcoming Honda will roll out on the day of its launch - August 19th.