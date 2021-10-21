Honda's 350cc adventure scooter in the works: Report

Honda is reportedly working on a new 350cc adventure scooter model which is likely to be called the Honda ADV 350. The company has also filed a trademark application for the same nameplate which only backs the reports of the new development.

The new Honda ADV 350 will come out to be the third official offering in the company's existing adventure scooter family that also includes models such as the 745cc X-ADV and the ADV150.

The Japanese automaker has also received model type approval in Europe for the name ‘ADV350’. The leaked documents of the approval certificates are doing rounds on the internet. The documents have also revealed some bits of specifications of the new scooter suggesting that it will come based on the Honda's existing Forza 350 maxi-scooter and will feature the same engine and chassis configuration.

One can expect to see the same 330cc, single-cylinder engine with automatic transmission in the scooter that delivers close to 29bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm.

It will also stand marginally larger than the Honda's Forza 350 scooter in terms of overall dimensions and the weight of the scooter will also be on the slightly heavier side.

As far as the exterior design is concerned, expect the scooter to sport the same rugged styling as its other adventure scooters.

When launched, it will be primarily targeted towards the European and the US market, with no chances of getting launched in India anytime soon.