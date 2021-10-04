Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Honda 2Wheelers India sells 5 crore units in two decades
Honda Activa remains the bestselling model from the Japanese two-wheeler brand.
Honda Activa remains the bestselling model from the Japanese two-wheeler brand.

Honda 2Wheelers India sells 5 crore units in two decades

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 01:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda Activa is the bestselling model from the brand and remained a key product to achieve the 5 crore milestone.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Monday has announced that it has sold more than 5 crore two-wheelers in India since 2001. The Honda Activa scooter has played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

Trending Cars

See All
Maruti Suzuki baleno

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki ertiga

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

  • First Published Date : 04 Oct 2021, 01:10 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue