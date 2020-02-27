Honda Unicorn BS 6 launched, priced from 93,593

The 2020 Honda Unicorn BS 6 has been launched in India, starting at ₹93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison to the previous BS 4 model, the Unicorn BS 6 costs ₹13,000 more.

The premium that the updated model is asking for is quite high, but the company has tried to justify the same with the addition of new features and a few cosmetic updates as well.

At the heart of the new Honda Unicorn BS 6 is the company's 160cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) powerplant. HMSI claims that new powerplant delivers better low end torque without compromising on the fuel efficiency, which, on the flipside, is claimed to be up.

Honda is yet to reveal the official output figures on the new BS 6 engine. For the record, the previous unit was known to deliver 14 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The transmission should be the same 5-speed unit as before.

Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, highlighted the importance of the Unicorn is in the company's product portfolio. “Unicorn was the 1st motorcycle introduced by Honda in India. Since its launch, it has always been the bench mark when it comes to engine refinement and smooth performance. With a legacy of more than 16 years, brand Unicorn has been the first choice of more than 2.5 million families.", he said.

HMSI has sated in the press release that the Unicorn BS 6 gets a raised ground clearance (by 8 mm) for more practicality. Also, the seat length has been increased by 24 mm. Furthermore, the updated motorcycle gets a single-channel ABS unit and a kill-switch.

The colour options on the Honda Unicorn BS 6 include Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. Apart from the regular 3 year standard warranty package, the company is also offering the bike with an optional 6-year warranty (3-year standard and 3-year optional extended warranty).

In other updates, Honda is planning to launch the 2020 Africa Twin on March 5.