Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers

While most automakers are still in the process of upgrading to the cleaner BS 6 emission norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has already crossed the 3 lakh unit sales mark in products which have been upgraded.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant Honda has also stated that the production of BS 4 compliant models have completely stopped and the company has attained 100% BS 6 production across all its facilities in the country.

For the uninitiated, Honda’s current BS 6 compliant line-up comprises of 5 key models including the Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine. The company has mentioned that it will launch the remaining BS 6 products in the upcoming months.

HMSI has integrated the use of eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology in its new BS 6 engines which is claimed to increase the overall fuel efficiency and reduce frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi). The system also uses ACG Starter motor.

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS 6 transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lakh customers are now experiencing this led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up."

Honda is next gearing up to ride in the 2020 Africa Twin India which will be launched on March 5. The updated model is expected to receive a slew of styling tweaks along with new features.

It will also be priced slightly higher than the current model which presently retails at INR 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).