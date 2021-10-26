Honda NS110Q scooter launched with fully digital instrument cluster

Honda has announced the launch of the new NS110Q scooter in the market of China through its subsidiary Sundiro Honda. The new scooter is limited only to the Chinese market and will not be introduced elsewhere in the world.

At the heart of the new Honda scooter sits a 108cc air-cooled engine that is rated to churn out 7.8bhp of maximum power and 8.8Nm of peak torque.

Similar Cars

Help us with your basic details! Choose city +91 | Choose city Choose city Choose city By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy View Offers Dear Name Please verify your mobile number. +91 | Choose city Enter OTP Couldn't verify the OTP.

It's either expired or it's incorrect. Resend OTP Submit OTP We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

In comparison, this output is similar to the Activa 6G’s 110cc motor that delivers 7.79bhp of power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The new Honda scooter also weighs in close vicinity to the Activa 6G at 103kg, as the latter weighs 107kg.

(Also Read: Honda Activa to TVS NTorq: Top five most selling scooters in India in Sep'21)

It is offered with all-LED lighting, front apron mounted indicators, a flat seat with a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. There is also a USB charging port, and 10-inch orange wheels. It has a fuel capacity of 5.2-litre.

One of the key highlights of the new NS110Q includes a fully digital, LCD instrument cluster that has been designed to gel in with the overall theme of the scooter. It has been introduced in a choice of five colour schemes including Titanium, Black, Mint Green, Starry Sky, Radiant and Gray. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

(Also Read: Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season)

The Honda NS110Q is exclusively launched in the market of China, and may not be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon. The company already has a very strong presence in the 110cc scooter segment in India with the Activa 6G scooter.