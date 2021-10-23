Honda Activa to TVS NTorq: Top five most selling scooters in India in Sep'21

September'21 proved to be another hard month for the Indian auto industry as several automakers recorded a sales slump, however, some two-wheeler makers also managed to record positive growth figures despite the challenging market conditions. Here's a list of all the top performers of the scooter market in India from September'21.

Honda Activa: It is the undisputed king in the Indian scooter market ever since its introduction. The ‘Activa’ brand comprises two models - Activa 125 and Activa 6G. Both the scooters have collectively accounted for 2,43,353 unit sales in September'21. At this figure, Activa remains acres ahead of the second runner-up in terms of overall monthly sales. Also, what's to be noted is that this was a 4.87% Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decline over September 2020, when Honda sold a total of 2,57,900 units.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Motor Company's Jupiter is one of the most loved scooters in India. In September'21 sales, the company managed to record a 0.45% increase in sales on a YoY basis by selling 56,339 units last month, as against 56,085 units sold in September 2020. At this sales performance, Jupiter takes the second spot in the most selling scooters last month.

Suzuki Access: Suzuki managed to sell 45,040 units of Access scooters last month. This comes out as 15.07% YoY sales drop as previously the company sold 53,031 units in the corresponding month last year.

Honda Dio: Honda managed to grab another position in the list with its Dio scooter that accounted for 34,557 unit sales in September'21. The company registered a 2.73% YoY growth in sales last month in terms of Dio sales.

TVS Ntorq: The NTorq 125 grabs the fifth position in terms of sales in September'21. The company sold 29,452 units of Ntorq last month which was a direct 12.63% increase in sales on a YoY basis last month.