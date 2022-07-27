Honda Motorcycle begins exports of SP125 motorcycle to Australia, New Zealand

Honda Motorcycle started exports from India in 2001 with its model Activa.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has commenced exports of its 125cc motorcycle SP125 to Australia and New Zealand. Around 250 units of the motorcycle have been dispatched and will be sold as 'CB125F' in these two markets, the company said in a statement.

The bike is currently being manufactured at HMSI's Tapukara plant in Alwar (Rajasthan). "This development marks a step towards HMSI's long-term plans to expand production capabilities in India that serve globally," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

HMSI started exports from India in 2001 with its model Activa. Currently, the company exports its 19 two-wheeler models in 38 markets which include Asia and Oceania, the Middle East and Latin America.

