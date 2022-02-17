HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices

Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices 

Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now also available at 35 CSD depots.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 02:32 PM
Honda H'Ness CB350 is a premium offering from the two-wheeler brand.
Honda H'Ness CB350 is a premium offering from the two-wheeler brand.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday announced that its H’ness CB350, CB350RS is now available in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) in multiple cities across the country. 

Both cruiser motorcycles from the Honda BigWing are made available in 35 CSD depots with H’ness-CB350 prices at 1.70 lakh for the DLX variant and 1.74 lakh for the DLX Pro variant while CB350RS monotone priced at 1.74 lakh while the dualtone variant slightly more expensive (all prices are ex showroom, Delhi).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹ 1.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹ 1.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹ 1.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Xblade (HT Auto photo)
Honda Xblade
162.71 cc
₹ 78,803 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Here is the entire list of the Indian cities where the new Honda bikes will be available through the CSD facility: Agra, Bareilly, Dehradun, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai Area, Ramgarh, Ahmedabad, BD Bari, Delhi, Jalandhar, Leh, Mumbai Base, Sec’bad, Ambala, Bhatinda, Dimapur, Khadki, Masimpur, Narangi, Srinagar, Baghdogra, Bikaner, Hissar, Kochi, Meerut, Pathankot, Udhampur, Bangalore, Chennai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Misamari, Port Blair, and Visakhapatnam.

Honda CB 350 RS is basically a sportier trim of the previously launched H'Ness CB 350.
Honda CB 350 RS is basically a sportier trim of the previously launched H'Ness CB 350.

HMSI once again underlined its commitment to the defense community on the occassion of the two models being added to the CSD offering. “We take pride in serving them with our quality products & aftersales service. Celebrating 75th year of independence, we are delighted to make our new BigWing motorcycles - H’ness CB350 and CB350RS at CSD network across India," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The Honda H'Ness CB350 draws power from a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 20.8 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and has 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CB 350 RS is based on the H'Ness CB350 but features different body panels, colour options and wheels, to give it a sportier appeal.

(Also read: Five key differences between Honda CB 350 RS vs H'Ness CB 350 explained)

The premium bike gets Honda Smartphone Voice Control System in the DLX Pro trim - missing from the CB 350 RS - which allows a rider to access Honda RoadSync app for incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions. H'Ness 350 is a direct rival to the likes of the newly launched Yezdi Roadster and the much popular Royal Enfield Meteor 350. HMSI retails the H'Ness through its exclusive premium BigWing dealerships in the country. 

Meanwhile, HMSI has recently announced a price decrement on its CB500X adventure motorcycle. The mid-segment ADV has become affordable by almost 1 lakh. Following the price correction, CB500X is now priced at 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom,). 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 02:05 PM IST
TAGS: Honda H’ness CB350 Honda H’ness CB350RS Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices
Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report
Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report
‘Use less fuel’: Pakistan minister's advise amid price hike sparks row
‘Use less fuel’: Pakistan minister's advise amid price hike sparks row

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city