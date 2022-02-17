Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices 

Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now also available at 35 CSD depots.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday announced that its H’ness CB350, CB350RS is now available in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) in multiple cities across the country.

Both cruiser motorcycles from the Honda BigWing are made available in 35 CSD depots with H’ness-CB350 prices at ₹1.70 lakh for the DLX variant and ₹1.74 lakh for the DLX Pro variant while CB350RS monotone priced at ₹1.74 lakh while the dualtone variant slightly more expensive (all prices are ex showroom, Delhi).

Here is the entire list of the Indian cities where the new Honda bikes will be available through the CSD facility: Agra, Bareilly, Dehradun, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai Area, Ramgarh, Ahmedabad, BD Bari, Delhi, Jalandhar, Leh, Mumbai Base, Sec’bad, Ambala, Bhatinda, Dimapur, Khadki, Masimpur, Narangi, Srinagar, Baghdogra, Bikaner, Hissar, Kochi, Meerut, Pathankot, Udhampur, Bangalore, Chennai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Misamari, Port Blair, and Visakhapatnam.

Honda CB 350 RS is basically a sportier trim of the previously launched H'Ness CB 350.

HMSI once again underlined its commitment to the defense community on the occassion of the two models being added to the CSD offering. “We take pride in serving them with our quality products & aftersales service. Celebrating 75th year of independence, we are delighted to make our new BigWing motorcycles - H’ness CB350 and CB350RS at CSD network across India," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The Honda H'Ness CB350 draws power from a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 20.8 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and has 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CB 350 RS is based on the H'Ness CB350 but features different body panels, colour options and wheels, to give it a sportier appeal.

The premium bike gets Honda Smartphone Voice Control System in the DLX Pro trim - missing from the CB 350 RS - which allows a rider to access Honda RoadSync app for incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions. H'Ness 350 is a direct rival to the likes of the newly launched Yezdi Roadster and the much popular Royal Enfield Meteor 350. HMSI retails the H'Ness through its exclusive premium BigWing dealerships in the country.

Meanwhile, HMSI has recently announced a price decrement on its CB500X adventure motorcycle. The mid-segment ADV has become affordable by almost ₹1 lakh. Following the price correction, CB500X is now priced at ₹5.88 lakh (ex-showroom,).

