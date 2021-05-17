Honda extends warranty, free service period for its two-wheelers amid Covid-19

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday became the latest manufacturer to extend warranty and free service period for its motorcycles and scooters amid Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown and restrictions that have come into effect in almost every state in India.

Honda announced in a press statement that the benefits to customers are being extended till July 31 and that this is valid for a vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty which were otherwise scheduled for expiry between April 1 and May 31.

Almost every major car and two-wheeler maker in the country has announced similar timeline extensions in a bid to reach out to customers in current times of challenge and ensure that they remain in the safety of their respective homes. Even workshops and dealerships are mostly shut owing to restrictions in place to check the spread of Covid-19 and the second wave of infections.

The national lockdown last year had brought production and sales to a crumbling halt but the later part of 2020 had seen solid resurgence from the Indian auto industry. This year though, the going has once again become tough and while there is no national lockdown currently, most states opting to enforce strict restrictions have meant that a near standstill has once again become omnipresent.