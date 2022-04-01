HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Price Cut By 10 Lakh

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by 10 lakh

At the original price, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade came out to be nearly twice as expensive as other bikes in its competition such as Kawasaki ZX-10R and Ducati Panigale V4.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 05:09 PM
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India. 
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India. 
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India. 
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India. 

Though it might sound like April Fool's joke, but Honda has in fact slashed pricing of its CBR1000RR-R by whopping 10 lakh. The motorcycle is now available for purchase at 23.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Needless to say, this is a colossal price cut considering that the bike was launched introduced in India only last year at nearly 33 lakh mark. 

While the company has yet not official released a statement on the latest price correction, but the updated price list has been uploaded on the company's official website. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹ 1.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹ 1.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹ 1.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India)

At the original price, the Fireblade came out to be nearly twice as expensive as other bikes in its competition, including the Kawasaki ZX-10R at 15.83 lakh, Ducati Panigale V4 at 23.50 lakh, and the Aprilia RSV4 at 23.69 lakh.

The company claims that the new Fireblade has taken shape with the learnings from the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’. It has been designed from the ground up and its engine, handling and aerodynamics have been tuned for 'outright track performance'.

The new Fireblade comes derived from the company's racebike. “The fact that the engine and chassis technology of the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’ and the aerodynamics of RC213V MotoGP bike has been used in creating these machines leaves no doubt of what they could achieve on the tarmac," says the company.

(Also Read: HMSI sets up separate business vertical to spearhead exports)

At the heart of the bike sits a 1000cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4 engine that belts out 160Kw of maximum power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed transmission unit.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycles India Honda Fireblade Honda CBR1000RR-R CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city