Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has recently flagged off H’ness CB350 Ride for Pride in 11 major Indian cities.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 02:59 PM
Over 200 riders participated in the special ride across 11 Indian cities.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, has recently flagged off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ in 11 major cities across the country. The company added that the latest ride marks 75th year of independence and celebrates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces.

The Activa-maker informed that over 200 riders have been part of the special ride across 11 Indian cities that include New Delhi, Jammu, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

The event was also joined in by the distinguished members of the armed forces astride their Honda H’ness CB350. The ride culminated with a felicitation ceremony to honor the special invitees including war-veterans and martyrs’ families.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ celebrates the courage & sacrifice of the armed forces and salutes the families of these brave hearts. Their unbridled devotion for national defense is a symbolic roar for millions of Indians to feel inspired and lead a life of courage & integrity. It is a matter of pride for us as we celebrate H’ness CB350 first anniversary milestone with members from the armed forces joining us in this ride. Revving up the excitement, ‘Ride for Pride’ is a token of respect & honor from team Honda 2Wheelers India to the Armed forces."

Meanwhile, Honda 2Wheelers India has also introduced its H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at 35 CSD depots across the country for armed forces personnel. The company also recently launched the H’ness CB350 anniversary edition at the successful completion of 1st year in India. The new special edition model was launched in two color options of Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 02:28 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda H'ness Honda H’ness CB350
