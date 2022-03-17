2022 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at ₹16.01 lakh

HT Auto
The new Honda Africa Twin has been introduced in both manual as well as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) variants.Honda has started the bookings for 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports at its BigWing Topline dealerships.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 03:03 PM
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday announced the launch of the new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India starting at 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also started accepting bookings for the motorcycle at its Big Wing Topline showrooms. Honda has launched the bike as a CKD (Completely Knock Down) model.

The bike has been made available in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic color and Manual Transmission in Pearl Glare White Tricolor scheme with tweaked stripes.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further. With the new model now open for booking, we wish all adventure seekers a year filled with new explorations, experiences & excitement!"

(Also Read: 2023 Honda Dax ST125 minimoto scooter breaks cover)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1082.96cc Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-Valve Parallel Twin engine, Overhead Camshaft (OHC) Type valve system which has been rated to churn out 73kW of power at 7500 rpm and torque of 103Nm at 6000 rpm. The company claims that this engine provides ‘excellent traction & responsive acceleration’. There are two engine options available on bike in the form of MT and DCT options. 

The new Africa Twin continues to sport its high-tech features package that include a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 2-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth Connectivity features. In addition to that, it also gets four default riding mode settings on its DCT variant namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road. 

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 02:37 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Africa Twin 2022 Africa Twin Honda India HMSI Honda Motorcycle Scooter India
