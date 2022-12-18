HT Auto
Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch

The Honda CB300F was launched earlier this year and is the entry-level offering that you can get at the brand's BigWing dealerships. So, if you are looking to bring one home, it couldn’t be a better time as select BigWing dealers are offering a hefty discount of 50,000 on the motorcycle. This effectively makes the asking price between 1.76 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 09:12 AM
The ₹50,000 discount is available with Honda BigWing dealerships and limited till stocks last
The pre-discount Honda CB300F price stands between 2.26 lakh and 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the price cut certainly makes the model more value-friendly than before. However, do note that the offer is available only via the dealer and till stocks last.

The Honda CB300F competes against the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250 in the segment
Essentially, dealers want to clear the stock on the CB300F, which hasn’t garnered the same kind of popularity as some of its siblings within the Honda stable. That said, the discounted pricing does make it more palatable for customers as it manages to become more competitively priced against the Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and even the KTM 125 Duke.

There are no mechanical changes on the Honda CB300F. The bike retains its 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slip-and-assist clutch. The suspension set-up comprises USD forks at the front and a five-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard. 

The street-naked is equipped with an LED headlamp, digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), alloy wheels and more, as part of its features list.

