Honda BS 6 sales cross 5.5 lakh units mark

Soon after the announcement of crossing 3 lakh sales of BS 6 compliant units, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced on Monday that it has now sold 5.5 lakh units of its BS 6 vehicles.

Previously, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant Honda has already declared it has completely stopped the production of the BS 4 compliant models and has attained 100% BS 6 production across all its facilities in India.

The company has expanded its mass-market BS 6 portfolio to six models including the Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio. If you recall, the company also launched the 2020 avatar of Africa Twin model in India very recently.

The company has used the eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology in order to attain the higher BS 6 emission norms. The updated engines are also claimed to return a higher fuel efficiency thanks to the reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi) system.

Throwing light on the event of crossing 5.5 lakh sales mark, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of six BS 6 compliant models offering many segment-first features has provided Honda with great momentum to leap ahead in the BS 6 era. With customers appreciating our BS 6 product line and additional benefits like 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty), all our models have garnered tremendous response, helping Honda to become the first manufacturer crossing 5.5 lakh BS 6 mark."

In other updates, the company has ordered a recall for certain units of Dio, Activa 125 and 6G scooters. The company suspects quality issue in the rear cushion of all the three scooter which may result in oil leakage or breakage and may lead to vehicle imbalance. The recall has been claimed to start mid-March and the company will replace the affected parts without any cost to the customers.