Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation model of its flagship Activa.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch a new scooter, days after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the new CB300F motorcycle in the country. On Tuesday, HMSI teased the front face of a scooter, which appears to be a new generation Activa model by its looks. The manufacturer has given no hint about the model. It only said that the new scooter will ‘Raise the bar with style that is unlike any other’.

According to reports, the new scooter could be the Honda Activa 7G model. The Activa 7G scooter is one of the most eagerly awaited models from the two-wheeler manufacturer since the 6G models were rolled out two years ago.

Activa is currently the best-selling scooter from the two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Honda sells Activa 6G models in India since 2020 besides other models like Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new scooter from Honda, which is expected to be the Activa 7G, is likely to be offered in three variants which include Standard, Sports and Normal. It is expected to be retain its tried and tested 110cc fan cooled 4-stroke engine. The engine is capable of generating 7.68 bhp of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. It is also expected to get LED headlights, digital instrument console among other features to be updated over the Activa 6G model.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has not shared any more details about the upcoming scooter. The teaser image also does not give away much to reveal any changes in design in case its is the Activa model. The two-wheeler manufacturer has not shared any launch timeline either, but it is expected to take place ahead of the festive season.

Earlier on Monday, Honda launched the CB300F motorcycle at a price of ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 293cc, four-valve SOHC engine with advanced oil-cooling technology as well as10 new patent applications. Transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox with optimum gear ratios for seamless rides.

First Published Date: