HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa New Generation Model Teased, To Launch Soon

Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation model of its flagship Activa.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 13:59 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch a new scooter, days after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the new CB300F motorcycle in the country. On Tuesday, HMSI teased the front face of a scooter, which appears to be a new generation Activa model by its looks. The manufacturer has given no hint about the model. It only said that the new scooter will ‘Raise the bar with style that is unlike any other’.

According to reports, the new scooter could be the Honda Activa 7G model. The Activa 7G scooter is one of the most eagerly awaited models from the two-wheeler manufacturer since the 6G models were rolled out two years ago.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹60,539 - 90,234 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Activa is currently the best-selling scooter from the two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Honda sells Activa 6G models in India since 2020 besides other models like Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new scooter from Honda, which is expected to be the Activa 7G, is likely to be offered in three variants which include Standard, Sports and Normal. It is expected to be retain its tried and tested 110cc fan cooled 4-stroke engine. The engine is capable of generating 7.68 bhp of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. It is also expected to get LED headlights, digital instrument console among other features to be updated over the Activa 6G model.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has not shared any more details about the upcoming scooter. The teaser image also does not give away much to reveal any changes in design in case its is the Activa model. The two-wheeler manufacturer has not shared any launch timeline either, but it is expected to take place ahead of the festive season.

Earlier on Monday, Honda launched the CB300F motorcycle at a price of 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 293cc, four-valve SOHC engine with advanced oil-cooling technology as well as10 new patent applications. Transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox with optimum gear ratios for seamless rides.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI Honda Activa Activa
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts
This petrol pump offers discount on petrol, diesel against single-use plastic
This petrol pump offers discount on petrol, diesel against single-use plastic
MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing
MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing
Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at ₹7.4 lakh
Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at 7.4 lakh
Prime Minister to launch 2G ethanol plant in Panipat tomorrow
Prime Minister to launch 2G ethanol plant in Panipat tomorrow

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city