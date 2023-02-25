HT Auto
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch

There is no hiding the fact that Hero MotoCorp is working on a more powerful version of the XPulse. It was 2011 when the Hero Impulse was launched in the Indian market but after a few years, the motorcycle was discontinued because of poor sales. Then in 2019, Hero MotoCorp launched the XPulse 200 and which has been a hit in the Indian market despite being a similar dual-sport motorcycle to the Impulse. The motorcycle is so successful that Hero MotoCorp made a Rally version and a 4V version.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 10:07 AM
The engine casing is the same one that was spotted on a test mule of XPulse 421. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abhinavbhatt19)
The more powerful XPulse has been spotted a few times on Indian roads. In fact, it was caught on camera in Ladakh, doing high-altitude testing. The platform of the motorcycle has also been spotted. Now, the XPulse 421 has been showcased in an official reel by Hero MotoSports.

However, there is a catch. The motorcycle in the reel is the race bike that will not make it into production. What will make it to production is the engine and the chassis. The motorcycle gets a tall seat and a plastic fuel tank. When compared, the current XPulse uses a metal fuel tank that is heavier.

The production-spec version of the XPulse 400 will look different than the one in the picture. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abhinavbhatt19)
The minimal bodywork, exhaust and suspension will not make their way to the production-spec version. All these changes are made so that the motorcycle can shed some weight and the performance of the engine can be increased.

XPulse 421 spotted near Khardungla Pass. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Unboxing Oneself)
It is expected that the production-spec version will be called XPulse 400 and will be launched around mid of 2024. It will use the same engine that is spotted on its race-spec version. The engine will have a capacity of 421 cc and will get liquid cooling. The sources say that the engine will not be underpowered. So, it is expected to produce around 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. This will address the biggest concern that some of the current owners have which is the XPulse 200 feels a bit underpowered.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp XPulse Adventure Tourers
Latest News

