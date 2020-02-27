Hero Smart Sunglasses with Bluetooth launched, priced at 2,999

Hero MotoCorp has launched its Smart Sunglasses in the Indian market. These Smart Sunglasses are available online at the brand's Grand Plaza Mart webpage and are priced at ₹2,999. Apart from the website, the glasses can also be purchased at Hero's select dealerships.

These glasses feature CSR Bluetooth chipset offering Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity for smartphones and are compatible with both the Android and iOS platforms. This product also comes with a built-in microphone along with open ear speakers. The former can be used to access turn-by-turn navigation, hands-free calling and music functions. The company says that the glasses consume about two hours to get fully charged and are good to deliver a full listening time three hours. It goes without saying that the glasses can be charged via USB port. Moreover, other key highlight include its polarized lenses with 100 per cent UV protection.

Apart from the basic functions mentioned above, the company offers the Hero Connect system at a price tag of ₹4,999. For the record, the Hero Connect system is nothing but a cloud-based solution which aims to provide a smart riding experience. Speaking of which, smart features including speed alert, topple and tow away alert, live tracking function, and geo-fencing, are part of the package.

In other updates, the home grown auto maker has launched the Super Splendor BS 6 in the market today. The same is priced at ₹67,300* (Self-Drum Alloy wheel) and ₹70,800* (Self-Disc Alloy wheel) variant. With the BS 6 update, the Super Splendor is now costlier by ₹6,600.

The Super Splendor BS 6 now joins the list of other BS 6 products by Hero such as the Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ 110, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125. The company has also confirmed that it has pulled the plugs on the BS 4 production completely, and has shifted to 100% BS 6 manufacturing.

Stay tuned to HT Auto for more such updates.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)







