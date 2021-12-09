Hero MotoCorp stops bookings for XPulse 200 4V. Here's why

The company additionally added that it will be delivering the previously booked vehicles within the next 45 days, following which an announcement for the next lot of motorcycles will be made.

The new 4-valve Xpulse 200 gets a 200cc oil-cooled engine which has been claimed to deliver a better mid and top-end speed range thanks to the additional engine valves. This engine has also been rated to deliver six percent more power at 19.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and five percent extra torque output at 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

One of the key highlights of the Xpulse 200 ADV is its long travelling suspension, 190 mm at the front and 170 mm at the rear. Also, it runs on large-sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. The adventure offering from Hero has been made available in three new colour options. These are - Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.